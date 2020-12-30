COVID-19 Vaccine Reach Greene County

COVID-19 vaccine reaches Greene Co.

On December 30, 2020, 15 doses of

coronavirus vaccine reached Greene County for inoculation of medical and maintenance staff of the Greene County Health System. The vaccine was provided through the Alabama Department of

Public Health. More vaccines are due in Greene County for the residents of the Nursing Home by Walgreens/Pharmerica. These shots are being scheduled now.

Additional groups for vaccination will be alerted in priority order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

