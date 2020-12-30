Alabama Civil Rights Museum plans MLK Birthday programs

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Spiver W. Gordon, President of the Alabama Civil Right Museum Movement of Eutaw, Alabama announced plans for celebrating the Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Greene County, during January 2021.

“Our plans have been limited, curtailed and changed by the raging coronavirus pandemic affecting our area, but we still plan to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., America’s paramount civil rights leader, in Greene County, during January.

On Friday, January 15, 2021, the actual day of Dr. King’s birthday, from 11:00 to 12:00 Noon there will be a drive through rally and luncheon at the Branch Heights Community Center. “We will have a short program on the outside and people can stay in their cars and we will distribute a lunch.

On Monday, January 18, 2021, the official holiday celebration for Dr. King, instead of our usual breakfast and march downtown, we will have a slow drive, starting at 2:00 PM at the Old Carver School Gym and proceeding through Eutaw, winding up at the Old Courthouse Gilmore Square. We will have a Freedom Rally at the Old Courthouse, where people can stay in their cars.

The birthday commemoration is sponsored by the Alabama Civil Rights Museum Movement, Alabama New South Coalition and Greene County elected officials. “We invite the public and all freedom-loving people to join us for music, food and fellowship to celebrate the life and legacy the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Gordon.

