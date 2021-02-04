School board holds emergency meeting to consider personnel items

The Greene County Board of Education met in an emergency call meeting on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to act on personnel recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones.

The board approved the recommendation to accept the resignation of Dr. Jamara Wright as Special Education Coordinator for the school district. Subsequently, the board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to employ Ms. Wanda Blakely in the position of Special Education Coordinator for the school district.

These were the only items considered at the call meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

