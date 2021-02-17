Greenetrack establishes scholarships for Black Belt students at Alabama A&M

Shown L to R: AAMU Alumni – Dr. Charlayne Riley, Greene County Schools Federal Programs Coordinator; Cortnei Tucker, Greene County Juvenile Officer; Beverly Gordon, Executive Assistant to Greenetrack CEO and Compliance Director; Dr. Archie Tucker, AAMU Vice President for Marketing and Advancement; Ms. LaToya Pelt; Ms. Tameka King and Mr. Luther Winn, Greenetrack CEO.

At a recent press conference Greenetrack, Inc. President & CEO Mr. Luther Winn announced that Greenetrack is establishing student scholarships at Alabama A&M University Foundation in Normal, AL. According to Winn, the purpose of this scholarship initiative is to assist students from Western Alabama to attain a degree and hopefully return and help improve the quality of life in the region.

The scholarship program is being established with an initial contribution of $10,000. “The scholarship program will be generously funded by Greenetrack,” Winn stated. Dr. Archie Tucker, II, Vice President for Marketing, Communication and Advancement at Alabama A&M University, received the initial $10,000 from Greenetrack. Dr. Tucker stated that Alabama A&M University appreciated the tremendous contribution made by Greenetrack, Inc. “ The scholarship funds will be used to help further the education of students from the Black Belt area,” Tucker stated.

According to Winn, this scholarship initiative will focus on assisting those students who need financial aid to remain at A&M University or to return to complete their studies and graduate.

Winn noted that students seeking a scholarship must be from one of the following counties: Greene, Sumter, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Pickens, Choctaw, Marengo, Dallas and Wilcox Counties. The scholarships will be managed through the Alabama A&M University. To apply for a scholarship, students must complete an application through the Alabama A&M University Foundation.

Greenetrack, Inc. had previously committed $250,000 to Alabama A&M for student scholarships, when the bingo establishment was raided by Governor Bob Riley’s Task Force in June 2010. Winn stated that Greenetrack had contributed the initial $50,000 toward this scholarship commitment to A&M, when the raid occurred. “Once the Task Force confiscated our bingo machines, we were not in a position to continue our intended investment,” he noted.

