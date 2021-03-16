County to place guard rails on bridges; makes board appointments

The Greene County Commission held it regular meeting on March 8, 2021 at 3:30 pm in the William M. Branch Courthouse and approved several Engineering Department proposals. The commission approved a resolution for the 2021 HRRR Project which is an Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Safety grant for guard rails on county road bridges. The commission also approved the engineer signing a utility relocation agreement for the power lines on County Road 69, near the bridge replacement project, for the approximate amount of $12,000. The commission will charge a $25 fee for flood plain permits. This applies to anyone who builds or locates in a flood plain in the county. The commission approved the annual tax levy on any alcohol beverage sold in the county. Bama Bingo’s ABC license application was approved and the ABC license for 432 South Lounge was ratified. The commission tabled the request from the Greene County Golf Course (Greens Committee) to be allowed get bids for timber cutting. Commissioner Allen Turner proposed getting legal research on the property first. Commissioner Lester Brown explained that the County is in charge of the Golf Course unless the property ceases to be utilized, then it returns to the original owner. Brown also stated that cutting timber has been a source of income for the Greens.“The county has not provided any financial support to the Golf Course for the last nine years,” he stated. During the public comment session, Mr. James E. Morrow, appealed to the commission to reconsider their decision, as he listed out various pressing needs of the Golf Course, including grading and cutting equipment, upkeep of the road and bridge across the lake and clubhouse repairs. “For the past nine years we have asked the county to place the Golf Course in its budget, but we have yet to receive a favorable response,” Morrow stated. The commission ratified several board appointments. In District 1, Martin Sellers was re-appointed to the Foster Ralph Water Authority; Cilla Morrow was re-appointed to the Library Board and Lucy Spann and John Zippert were re-appointed to the Hospital Board. At this point, Commissioner Allen Turner expressed a concern that Greene County was losing funds from the Greene County residents under the Foster Ralph Water Authority. Commissioner Brown explained that those residents get their water from Tuscaloosa so they pay their water bill to Tuscaloosa. Turner stated that he wants the commission to have more discussions on how to change that situation. In District 2, Sylvia Edgar was re-appointed to the Library Board and Katie Powell was re-appointed to the Greene County Housing Authority Board. In District 4, Eddie Austin was re-appointed to the Hospital Board and Vanessa Gray Bryant was appointed to the Library Board. In District 5, Rose Marie Edwards was re-appointed to the Hospital Board. Commissioner Corey Cockrell requested that all his board appointments be tabled at this time. Underwood reported the following bank balances as of February 21, 2021: Citizen Trust Bank – $4,012,268.44; Merchant & Farmers Bank -$3,337,636.62; Total Investments – $1,082,713.91. Claims paid included the following: Accounts payable – $128,434.89; Payroll Transfer – $299,184.92; Fiduciary – $206,113.54. Total claims paid – $633,733.36. Electronic claims paid totaled $72,974.19. The commission approved the following travel requests. * County Engineer to ACEA Conference, Perdido Beach, May10-14. * H.R. to ACAA Conference, Perdido Bech, May 10-14. * Property Clerk and Revenue Clerk to Birmingham, Introduction to Property Tax Administration, March 23-26. In his financial report, CFO Macaroy Underwood provided the commission with the total Bingo funds received this fiscal year as shown below: Sheriff’s Bingo Revenue to Greene County Fiscal Year to Date, Oct. 2020 thru Feb. 2021 Dream, Inc. – $152,850; TSP Support League -$187,394.10; Anchor – $152,850; Greenetrack – $120,000; Austin Foundation – $152,850; Interest income – $523.82. Total Bingo Revenue to County to date – $766,467.92.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

