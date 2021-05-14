As of May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM (according to Alabama Political Reporter) Alabama had 531,751 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (2,305) more than last week with 10,997 deaths (67) more than last week) Greene County had 925 confirmed cases, (2 more cases than last week), with 34 deaths Sumter Co. had 1,047 cases with 32 deaths Hale Co. had 2,231 cases with 77 deaths Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

