Eutaw City Council approves Water Operations and Policy Manual; First Responders Parade for June 17

The Eutaw City Council met for its regular meeting on May 11, following a detailed work session on May 7 and adopted a City Utility Operations Policy and Procedure Manual. Corey Martin, City of Eutaw Certified Water Operator presented the Council with the fifty-page manual spelling out in detail the policies and operations of the water, sewer and garbage collection systems for the City of Eutaw. Martin explained that the manual was a living document explaining how the city utility departments would operate, deal with the public and report to state and Federal regulatory authorities. Martin asked the City Council to approve May 17 as the “cut off date” to begin shutting off water to customers that have not paid on outstanding water bills. At its December meeting, the Eutaw City Council approved a five-month period for people to settle outstanding unpaid water bills. The Mayor and Water Department were allowed to negotiate with customers to reduce past balances down by as much as 80%, to 20% of past due balance, provided that the customer worked out a payment arrangement on the reduced past-due balance and kept new monthly payments current. Martin said the City agreed to these payment agreements in good faith and as a way to clear up past indebtedness and get the system’s billing up to date. Some people came in and signed agreements to pay outstanding water bills, which included charges for sewer and garbage collection. Other customers did not. Some customers who signed agreements and got their past due balances reduced did not pay on their agreements. Martin asked the City to approve May 17 as the date to begin cutting off water to those who did not make agreements to pay back balances or did not honor their agreements. “We have sent people notification letters of their overdue balances and told them that a cut off day is coming if they do not pay. We will start on May 17, to shut off water to those with the highest outstanding balances,” said Martin. The City Council approved the utility shut off payment deadline of May 17, 2021. Eutaw Chief of Police, Tommy Johnson asked the City Council to endorse and support a First Responders Parade in Eutaw on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Chief Johnson has invited first responders from neighboring communities including: Livingston, York, Greensboro, Moundville, Aliceville, Pickensville, Demopolis, Linden, Tuscaloosa and others to join Eutaw and Greene County first responders on that day as a tribute to their work during the pandemic and year-round. Johnson said, “ I want to show the residents that we are not just interested in putting people in jail but to contribute to the community and celebrate our neighboring first responders.” In other business, the Eutaw City Council:

• Approved on-line payments for City Clerk, Municipal Court and Police Department; in addition to the Water Department which previously had been approved for and is receiving on-line payments.

• Approved the 2021 CCR – Water Department Report for submission to ADEM.

• Approved cancellation of contract with SUEZ/Utility Service for servicing and painting the city’s water wells and water towers. This contract for over $5,000 a month will be replaced by a monthly contribution to a reserve fund for well service and maintenance expenses.

• Approved a resolution re-naming bank accounts for the repayment of the USDA Rural Development Loan for the water system.

• Approved a resolution to name new City Clerk, ShaKelvia Spencer to all city bank accounts and the removal of former Clerk, Kathy Bir, from those accounts.

• Approval of a resolution naming Chief Tommy Johnson as a signatory on the DARE’s bank account.

• Approved a plan by the T. S. Police League to employ young people for the summer to assist the city; and allow the T. S. Police League to use the Carver School gymnasium to screen and train youth for the summer program.

• Received a report from Mayor Latasha Johnson on her work with the County Commission and Industrial Development Authority for a feasibility study for a new hotel to be built, near the Love’s Truckstop at Exit 40 on the Interstate. The GCIDA is contracting for the study, which will cost approximately $10,000, with the expense to be split by the three involved entities. The feasibility study is needed to attract investors and a hospitality company to build a new facility in Greene County.

• Received a report from City Engineer Babbs on the GIS mapping project for underground utilities and his work to review and revise the ordinance for building codes and building permits, which will be submitted to the Council for future approval. •Agreed to pay bills as submitted by the Mayor.

