School system completes assessments; plans summer school for credit recovery and enhancement

The Greene County Board of Education held its regular meeting Monday, May 17, 2021 in the Board’s Central Office, observing coronavirus precautions. Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones opened his report to the board stating that all assessments have been completed, including Pre-ACT, ACT Work Keys, ACCESS for EllS, ACT With Writing, ACAP Alternative, and ACAP Summative. “Having students return to at-school classes was a key factor in completing student assessments,” he stated. He noted that the various assessments will assist the system in addressing any learning loss as well as provide enhancement programs. Dr. Jones stated that the system’s summer school is scheduled for June 7 – July 8. The summer program is designed for credit recovery and enhancement. Classes will be held from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm with no cost to students. He noted that transportation and lunch will also be provided. “This is an opportunity for students to complete or improve course work as well as participate in enhancement classes and projects, however, to receive credit, attendance is required,” he said. Dr. Jones presented the student in-class return rate as follows: Eutaw Primary – 214 of 332; Robert Brown Middle -184 of 348; Greene County High – 113 of 269; totaling 511 students of 949. Virtual classes are also continuing. According to Superintendent Jones, Greene County High School has 67 senior students with 60 seniors having satisfied all requirements for graduation. The remaining seven students have until Thursday, May 20, to meet the requirements to participate in the graduation ceremony. Students who complete their requirements after May 20, may still receive their diplomas. The 2021 Greene County High School graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 21, on the athletic field at Robert Brown Middle School. Each graduate will be allowed four guests. Coronavirus precautions will be observed. In his ‘COVID” report, the superintendent stated that only one employee from Eutaw Primary School had to be quarantined due to exposure to the virus. Jones noted that the Central Office roofing project completion has been moved to June 15, due to weather delays and company employee issues. The superintendent announced that the school system will receive $3.3 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (ESSER) funds, noting that a portion of these funds can be applied to capital improvements such as replacing outdate heating and cooling systems in school facilities. ESSER III funds which will be awarded through the American Rescue Act will provide an even greater pot of funds for school improvement. Under the personnel items, the board approved the non-renewal of non-tenured school personnel recommended by the superintendent. Dr. Jones noted that many are likely to be recalled for the upcoming school term. With the superintendent’s recommendation, the board acted on other personnel items.:

* Approved employment of Delois Brantley, Janitor, Maintenance Department; Dorothy Powell, Special Services Bus Aide, Department of Transportation.

* Approved retirement of Mary Armayor, Librarian, Robert Brown Middle School, effective June 3, 2021; Bernice Smith, Lab Technician, Eutaw Primary School, effective, June 1, 2021.

* Approved to rescind employment of Stephanie Spencer, Special Services Bus Aide – did not accept position.

* Approved Supplemental Contract for Coach Corey Cockrell, in the sum of $3,800.00 for all duties related to Athletics in the school year of 2020-2021 for the Greene County School System.

* Approved the superintendent hiring Summer School Teachers and bringing back selected non-tenured teachers for Summer School.

• Approved proposal pay increase to $10 per hour for CNP Substitutes. The board approved the following administrative services items recommended by the superintendent.

* Agreement between Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. Head Start / Early Head Start and Greene County Board.

* Contract Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and Amy Quitt, for Speech-Language Therapy Services.

*Approval of Summer School Program starting June 7, 2021 – July 8, 202.

* Approval to purchase carpet for Central Office Building.

* Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and Kim Herren, for Development Delay Services.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Valuable Informative Psychometric Services. *Contract Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and WeCare Therapy Services, LLC. *Agreement between Greene County Board and Mastery Works Test Prep, LLC.

* Approval of Infinite Potential, Grades 9-12 Summer Youth Program.

* Approval of Greene County Schools Travel Policy.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. LaVonda Blair, CSFO.

* Permission to pay for Greene County High School Seniors Prom.

* Approval of Shaneka’s Nursing Services to provide health care to Special Needs Student During Summer School. * Approval of Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and Courtney Duff, BDA West Alabama Therapy LLC.

