As of May 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM (according to Alabama Political Reporter) Alabama had 542,562

confirmed cases of coronavirus, (1,571) more than last week with 11,124 deaths (79) more than last week)

Greene County had 927 confirmed cases, (1 more case than last week), with 34 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,054 cases with 32 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,247 cases with 78 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

