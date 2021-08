Notice to all Residents

On August 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM the

T S Police League will host coffee with the cops in the gymnasium at the Branch Hgts Community Center.

All residents are encouraged to attend to hear future plans and to ask questions.

Everyone is welcome!!!!!

Mask must be worn at all times and social distancing will be required.

For more information call (205-372-3342)

