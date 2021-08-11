As of August 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 615,901 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(23,484) more than last week with 11,648 deaths (106 ) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1010 confirmed cases, (17 more cases than last week), with 38 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,123 cases with 34 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,424 cases with 79 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

