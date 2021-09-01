As of August 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 699,729 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(34,076) more than last week with 12,283 deaths (283) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,139 confirmed cases, (66 more cases than last week), with 39 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,182 cases with 34 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,692 cases with 8i deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

