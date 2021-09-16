Eutaw Chamber receives grant for signage for local offices and businesses

The Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce has received an Alabama Power Gateway Grant to create and install hanging signs for various entities in the city, according to Chamber President, Carrie Logan. The announcement was made at the Chamber’s board meeting held Thursday, September 8, 2021. Logan noted that the Chamber has already provided hanging signs for the Chamber’s office and the Industrial Development Authority which share the same facility and the Greene County Board of Registrars. Signs will be provided for the newspaper offices of the Greene County Democrat and The Independent. “ Hanging signs have greater visibility and will aid in directing visitors to those offices,” Logan stated.

Carrie Logan introduced the new Chamber decal that is being printed. “Soon, all members will receive theirs and can display them to show their support of the Chamber,” she stated.

The Chamber board also discussed hosting a virtual Christmas Parade on its web site. The board is seeking photos of previous Christmas parades. Digital copies may be sent to the Chamber at eutawareachamber.org. Photo submissions should have identifications of individuals, groups and various floats.

The board discussed other events the chamber might sponsor, but all this is dependent on the status of COVID positive cases in the area.

Logan announced that the membership drive is continuing. “The Chamber currently has forty members. If you haven’t joined, please contact the Chamber at 205 372-9974 and request an application. Membership for an individual, church, school, or non profit group is $75. Membership for a business with up to 25 employees is $100; 26 – 50 employees is $150; and over 50 employees is $200. Those membership prices will cover the remainder of 2021 and through December 2022,” she explained.

The board also stated that a group interested in using the square for an event, should call the Chamber at 205-372-9974 to book an available date. The Chamber’s office on the square is open from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm on Tuesday or Thursday.

The Chamber board members present at the Sept. 8 meeting included President Carrie Logan, Vice President Delphine McKenzie, Secretary Latesha Daniels, Treasurer Cynthia Cooper, Board Members Margaretta Bir and Reverend Julia Lyons.

