Sheriff distributes $616,765.70 in bingo revenue for September, including supplemental funds totaling $163,732.92

On Wednesday, October 27, Greene County Sheriff Department issued a listing of the distributions for September, 2021, totaling $616,765.70 from five licensed bingo gaming facilities. The September distribution reported by the sheriff does not include the additional $71,000 from Greenetrack, Inc. distributed to the same recipients, independent of the sheriff.

The bingo facilities distributing through the sheriff include Frontier, River’s Edge, Palace, Bama Bingo and Marvel City. The recipients of the September distributions from bingo gaming include Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, and Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

Sub charities include Children’s Policy Council, Guadalupan Multicultural Services, Greene County Golf Course, Housing Authority of Greene County (Branch Heights), Department of Human Resources, the Greene County Library and newly added Eutaw Housing Authority.

Bama Bingo gave a total of $115,857.50 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500, and the Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities, each received $1,132.50.

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $114,990 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,132.50.

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $114,990 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,133.33.

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $155,933.22 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $45,765; City of Eutaw, $12,543; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $5,254.50; Greene County Board of Education, $14,238 and the Greene County Health System, $16,950; Sub Charities each, 1,536.80.

Marvel City gave a total of $114,990 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500, and the Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities, each received $1,132.50.

In the Sheriff’s September distribution report, supplemental funds totaling $163,732.92 were provided by each of the five licensed facilities. Bama Bingo, Frontier, River’s Edge and Marvel City each contributed $30,570 in supplemental funds. Palace Bingo contributed $41,452.92.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

