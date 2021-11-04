As of November 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 833,493 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(12,238) more than last week with 15,676 deaths (252) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,284 confirmed cases, (17 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,333 cases with 38 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,143 cases with 89 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

