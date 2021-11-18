Eutaw City Council approves change in garbage collection contract

7th grader Joveon Carpenter received award from Mayor Johnson and Council members

L to R: Jacqueline Stewart, Phillips Cherry, Mayor Latasha Johnson, Marcus Burton, Paul Jones, LaJeffery Carpenter, Larrie Coleman and Valeria Watkins at presentation of certificates to Water Department trainee

At its most recent regular meeting on November 9, 2021, the Eutaw City Council approved the assignment of the Waste Management contract for garbage collection to Arrow Disposal Service as of December 1, 2021.

Mike Mitchell representing Waste Management appeared before the Council and said, “We are unable to pick-up the garbage on a regular schedule in the City of Eutaw, due to labor shortages, and we are requesting assignment of this contract, to give the people better service.”

The city’s current contract with Waste Management runs through 2023. Arrow Disposal Service is picking up trash in Hale County and will be

able to fulfill the schedule in the City of Eutaw. Waste Management is allowing the new company to use its garbage bins. Mayor Johnson said the new company would follow the same routes and schedule as the old company for the same cost to the city.

Rick Harbin, a CPA from Tuscaloosa gave an interim report to the City Council on his work to audit Eutaw’s finances. He said the last city audit was in 2012 and the last statement was for 2014. Harbin has reviewed the records and prepared a statement as of September 30, 2017 to have a starting point for his audit work. Using the 2017 starting numbers, he is working on an audit or fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and the current year 2020-21.

Harbin said he hoped to be able to give the city an “unqualified opinion” on its finances based on the records he has been reviewing. He mentioned that he had a found a large water loss in the city’s water department, which needs to be analyzed and corrected since this is the propriety function of the city where it is pumping and selling water to the residents.

The City Council approved a contract of $ 6,230 with the Eutaw Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with a reimbursable grant they are receiving from the Tombigbee RC&D for signage and beautification. The Chamber will repay the city from grant proceeds.

The City Council agreed to a proposal from the Alabama Children’s Policy Council to place a Little Free Outdoor Library at the City Park and Tennis Courts on Mesopotamia Avenue.

In other actions, the Eutaw City Council:

• Approved a resolution concerning zoning for the Rollingwood Apartments, Morrow Realty Company.

• Approved expenditure of $7,000 for National Water Services for a flow test and maintenance of city water wells. This expense is already included in the budget.

• Approved Next Level Leaders use of the R. H. Young Community Center Gym on November 13 for $50.00.

• Approved use of police officers to use city vehicles for part-time patrol at West-Rock manufacturing facilities.

•Approved Supreme Electrical Service for additional work on city facilities.

• Agreed to pay bills.

In her Mayor’s report, Latasha Johnson, called up Javeon Carpenter, a 7th grader at Robert Brown Middle School, and presented him a certificate and award for helping to stop a fight between students at his school. Police Chief Tommy Johnson recommended him for this award.

The Mayor also gave certificates to three Water Department employees – Marcus Burton, Phillip Cherry and Paul Jones – who are studying to receive certification as water operators.

