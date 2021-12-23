Greene County Children’s Policy Council open “Little Free Outdoor Libraries” throughout Greene County

Submitted by Children Policy Council Staff

Shown L to R: Joycelyn Steele, Juvenile Officer Courtnei Cook, District Judge Lillie Jones-Osborne, Marcus Steele, SPOT student Marcus Steele III, Greenetrack CEO Luther Nat Winn, Jennifer Watkins, Emma Jackson and Dr. Carol P. Zippert, Policy Council Members.



The Greene County Children’s Policy Council is always looking for ways to improve the lives of children in Greene County. The Greene County Children’s Policy Council current project is to install “Little Free Outdoor Libraries” in designated areas throughout Greene County. Studies have shown that books in the hands of children have a meaningful impact on improving literacy. The more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read.



On last week the Policy Council held ribbon cutting ceremonies at six (6) sites throughout Greene County. The current libraries are located at the Eutaw City Park, Greene County Children’s Policy Council Resource Center, Carver Circle, Boligee Park, Steele’s Barber Shop, and the Forkland Youth Center. The Policy Council will be placing (10) additional libraries throughout the County within the next few months. These libraries are registered and will appear on the “Little Free Library” World map. The libraries will be maintained and stocked continually by students who are involved in the Council’s mentoring program. This project will not only teach the students about responsibility but also the value of community service.



According to Judge Lillie Jones-Osborne, Chairman of the Greene County Children’s Policy Council, this project was made possible by a donation from GreeneTrack and Mr. Luther ‘Nat’ Winn. She encourages parents and students to visit a “Little Outdoor Library” and pick up a free book to take home and read.

