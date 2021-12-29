Bingo distributions for November total $482,954.80

On Monday, December 20, 2021 Greene County Sheriff Department issued a listing of the distributions for November, 2021, totaling $482,954.80 from four licensed bingo gaming facilities. The November distributions reported by the sheriff does not include the additional $71,000 from Greenetrack, Inc. distributed to the same recipients, independent of the sheriff.

The bingo facilities distributing through the sheriff include Frontier, River’s Edge, Palace, and Bama Bingo. The recipients of the November distributions from bingo gaming include Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, and Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

Sub charities include Children’s Policy Council, Housing Authority of Greene County, Greene County Historical Society, the Greene County Library, Guadalupan Multicultural Services, Greene County Golf Course, Eutaw Housing Authority, REACH, Community Services of West Alabama, and This Belongs To Us.

Bama Bingo gave a total of $113,019.88 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s $60,502; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500, and the Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each received $1,011.40. Community Service of West AL. $459.73 and This Belong to Us $91.95.

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $113,020 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $46,095; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,011.40; Community Service of West AL. $459.73 and This Belong to Us $91.95 and Sheriff’s Supplement, $14,407.12.

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $118,288 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $48,070; City of Eutaw, $12,543; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,027; Community Service of West AL. $467 and This Belong to Us $92 and Sheriff’s Supplement, $14,275.

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $138,626.92 to the following: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $65,182.92; City of Eutaw, $12,543; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $5,254.50; Greene County Board of Education, $14,238 and the Greene County Health System, $16,950; Sub Charities each, 1,375; Community Service of West AL. $625 and This Belong to Us $125 and Sheriff’s Supplement, $2,199.50.

In this current distribution report, three of the licensed bingo facilities contributed to the Sheriff’s Supplement, Frontier, River’s Edge and Palace..

