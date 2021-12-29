FOGCE Credit Union holds annual Drop-By Membership Meeting

The Federation of Greene County Employees Federal Credit Union (FOGCE Federal Credit Union), based in Eutaw, AL, held its annual membership gathering as a Drop-By Meeting, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Members visited the credit union’s office during that time period to sign-in and receive a gift bag with annual operational reports on the credit union, as well as various holiday treats.

Forty-nine members participated in the Drop-By Meeting and were able to cast their ballots for board and credit committee elections. Ms. Darlene Robinson, Ms. Mollie Rowe and Mr. Rodney Pham were re-elected to the FOGCE Federal Credit Union Board of Directors and Ms. Arnelia Johnson and Mr. James Powell were re-elected to the Credit Committee.

The members’ sign-in roster also served as the basis of selection for awarding door prizes.

Board members scheduled individual volunteer time to meet and greet members assisting in maintaining the safe distance as members participated in the Drop-By Annual Membership Meeting.

The credit union is obligated to hold an annual membership meeting, but the board of directors and staff recognized the responsibility of maintaining a safe environment for the credit union’s continued service to members.

FOGCE manager, Mrs. Joyce Pham, secured various equipment on the premises as safety measures for staff and members. These include sanitation stations and plexiglass dividers in the lobby area, clerk and manager’s offices and in the boardroom. The mask requirement is also in place, and routine cleaning and sanitizing are conducted throughout the operational hours.

The December FOGCE Board of Directors meeting followed at 4:00 p.m. at which time the board conducted its reorganization of officers. By acclamation, the body retained all its presiding officers: Carol P. Zippert as President; Darlene Robinson as Vice President; Mollie Rowe as Secretary and Jimmie Paster as Treasurer.

The FOGCE Federal Credit Union is located at 112 Prairie Avenue, Eutaw, AL, across from the Thomas E. Gilmore Courthouse Square. Any one residing or working in Greene County can be eligible for membership.

