Events to mark MLK Birthday in Greene County announced

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Spiver W. Gordon

Spiver W. Gordon, President of the Alabama Civil Rights Museum Movement announced plans for the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday in Greene County, for the third weekend in January.

“In Greene County, we have been celebrating Dr. King’s Birthday long before it was a national holiday because of Dr. King’s work which brought civil rights and voting rights to our county. We also celebrate throughout the weekend, including on January 15, Dr. King’s actual birthday, as well as on the third Monday, which is the official national holiday,” said Gordon.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 12:00 Noon there will be a Freedom Sidewalk Luncheon at Sandra Walker’s former Campaign Headquarters, in Eutaw, next to the new Courthouse on Tuscaloosa Street. Speakers at this outdoor program include: Sister Martha Lucia Tonon of the Guadalupon Multicultural Services; and Attorney John Stamps, III of the Black Belt Law Center in Bessemer, Alabama. Other speakers have also been invited to give remarks.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, there will be a community program at First Baptist Church at 3:00 to honor Dr. King. There is a historical marker at the church remembrance of Dr. King’s coming to speak at the church in the 1960’s as part of the movement to change civil rights in this nation. Rev. Kendrick Howell , will be the keynote speaker at this event. Rev. Lynn Finch is pastor of First Baptist Church.





On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM there will be a Freedom Unity Breakfast at the Branch Heights Community Center. After breakfast, there will be a march from Branch Heights to the William M. Branch County Courthouse in downtown Eutaw. At the Courthouse there will be a Freedom Rally with speakers, including Rev. James Carter, Rev. Kevin Cockrell, Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson, School Board Chair, Dr. Carol P. Zippert and other elected officials.

After the Courthouse Rally, the group will return to the Branch Heights Community Center for a Dreaming About Freedom Mass Rally with Teirdre Owens, Outreach Coordinator for Congresswoman Terri Sewell and others.



“We are hoping to have an inspirational series of events to start the year of 2022 in the right ‘freedom spirit’ to continue throughout the year.

