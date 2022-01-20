As of January 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,088,370 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(83,748) more than last week with 16,756 deaths (115) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,593 confirmed cases, (100 more cases than last week), with 47 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,862 cases with 42 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,032 cases with 93 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

