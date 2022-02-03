Hank McWhorter seeks Greene County sheriff’s position

Retired Greene County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy, Henry “Hank” McWhorter, recently announced his candidacy for the office of Greene County Sheriff in the May 24, 2022 Democratic Primary.

McWhorter has over thirty-five years of experience in law enforcement and spent almost ten years working in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. He is a full-time resident of Greene County and resides in the Tishabee community.

McWhorter understands first-hand the problems and issues that face crime victims, county deputies and county residents. Among his concerns facing the county is that there is one deputy on average patrolling 632 square miles (not counting waterways) with sparse radio or telephone reception. This must be a top priority to correct to ensure the safety of deputies and citizens alike to prevent a tragedy from occurring.

According to McWhorter, “If you live in the county, you are aware of the problems, because you see them every day. I feel I am the best qualified and experienced candidate to lead the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for the next four years.”

McWhorter added, “Please support my campaign. With new ideas, we can bring about a change to the current sad state of affairs in the department and in our County. Remember the darkest hour is just before the dawn, and together we can bring about the changes so drastically needed in Greene County. Please vote for me on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Greene County Democratic Primary, and may God bless each of you and Greene County.”

