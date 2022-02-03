Local candidates qualify for May 24, 2022 Primary

Lorenzo French, spokesperson for the Greene County Democratic Executive Committee, released a list of candidates that qualified for local races in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election. French stated that only two seats are up for the Greene County Board Education. “Three candidates in District 1 and three candidates in District 2,” French announced.

In District 1, incumbent Greene County School Board Member Carol P. Zippert is challenged by Robert Davis, Jr. and Fentress “Duke’ Means.

In District 2, current school board member Kashaya Cockrell is challenged by Tameka King and Brandon R. Merriweather.

French announced that all county commission seats are up. Garria Spencer and Shelia R. Daniels have qualified for Commission Seat, District 1. Commissioner Tennyson Smith is unopposed in District 2, and Commissioner Corey Cockrell is unopposed in District 3.

In County Commission District 4, incumbent Allen Turner, Jr, is challenged by Christopher Armstead and Malcom Merriweather.

In Commission District 5, incumbent Roshanda Summerville is challenged by Marvin Childs, Anikia Coleman and Sharlene French.

Two candidates qualified for District Attorney, 17 Judicial Circuit, serving Greene, Sumter and Marengo Counties including incumbent Greg Griggers and Attorney Barrown Lankster, both of Demopolis, AL.

The May 24 Democratic Primary will also feature the Greene County Democratic Committee positions: District 1 candidates: Tony Betha, Sandra Walker, Loydleetta Wabbington, Bernice H. Burton, Joe Chambers, Gary Pearce and Vernon Strode. District 2 candidates: Lorenzo French, Amy Billups Wiggins, Linda Spencer, Sarah Duncan, Gus Richardson, Mattie Strode and Morris Hardy. District 3 candidates: LaJeffery “Chris” Carpenter, Spiver Gordon, Tracy Hunter, Mary Morrow Dunn, Joe Lee Powell, Antonio Pearson, Elzora Fluker, Hattie Edwards, Erika L. Long, Lester Cotton and Frank Smith. District candidates 4: Regina Hines White, Christine Carter, Abraham Croxton, Jr. and Sally Spencer. District 5 candidates: Shameria Jordan, Barbara Ann Collins, Daisy Ann Hutton, Barbara Amerson Hunter and James E. Morrow.

