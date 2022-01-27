Summerville seeks re-election as County Commissioner, District 5

Roshanda Summerville

Do not withhold good from those whom it is due, When it’s in your power to act. -Proverbs 3:27



Citizens of Greene County and Voters of District 5, I am seeking your support, prayers and votes to be re-elected as Greene County Commissioner District 5. My plan has always been relatively simple but also beneficial. When I took my oath back four years ago, it was to serve the voters of District 5 and the citizens of Greene County. I would like to continue representing and serving the citizens of Greene County and voters of District 5 with profound integrity and grace.

I am always dedicated, fair, and firm in what I believe will move Greene County and District 5 forward. I have made improvements to District 5 and Greene County and yet we still have a long way to go. I ask you, the voters of District 5, to vote for the obvious choice in the Primary Election on May 24, 2022 and re-elect Roshanda Summerville, a proven leader as Greene County Commissioner District 5. Keep Progress Working For You.

