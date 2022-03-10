The One Book- One Community Reading a Huge Success

The “Read Greene Read” held its first One Book- One Community reading on March 2, 2022. The guest artists were local author Jocelyn Steel and illustrator Mynecia Steele. Jocelyn Steele read and discussed her book “The Square Nose Pig.” The event was held via Zoom. Over 150 individuals registered for the event.

The event was sponsored by The Greene County Children’s Policy Council, The Greene County School System and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Greene County Cultured Pearls Interest Group. According to Judge Lillie Jones-Osborne the next reading will take place in May 2022 and we are inviting all of Greene Countian to join the “Read Greene Read” campaign. Pictured below are students from the Branch Heights After School Program participating in the event.

