Shelia Daniels is a candidate for County Commission District 1

Please allow me to humbly introduce myself as a candidate for Greene County Commissioner District 1. I am a native of Greene County and am actively involved in the community by serving individuals, families, and outreach programs through mentorship, parental engagement, and community awareness. As your commissioner, I will serve with respect, honesty, and fairness.
I am asking you, the citizens of District 1, for your vote on May 24, 2022. My message to each of you is “Mission Possible” “It’s Time To Go To Work.”

