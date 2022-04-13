GREENE COUNTY CHAPTER OF ADC ENDORSES CANDIDATES FOR THE MAY PRIMARIES

Eutaw, Alabama- The Greene County Chapter of the Alabama Democratic Conference held their endorsement meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Members voted on candidates seeking endorsement from local districts. The meeting was conducted by the executive officers where Beverly Gordon is the local Chair. The following candidates were endorsed:

Greene County Board of Education Dist. 1: Carol Zippert;

Greene County Board of Education Dist. 2: Tameka King;

Greene County Commission Dist. 1: Garria Spencer;

Greene County Commission Dist. 4 Allen Turner;

Greene County Commission Dist. 5 Marvin Childs

Greene County Sheriff, Jimmie L. Benison.

