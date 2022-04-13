As of April 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,297,091 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(1,623) more than last week with 19,379 deaths (89) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,869 confirmed cases, (1) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,575 cases with 51 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,714 cases with 105 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

