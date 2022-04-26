Greene County High School -Hair Show

Are you ready to be WOWED and AMAZED? Well if so come out and support the cosmetology department as they present Hair Show 2022. This show will consist of three categories: candyland, the 90’s, and fantasy as well as other entertainment. This event will be held Friday, May 6th at 5p.m, at Greene County High School. The admission is $10. There will also be a silent auction for a barbeque grill constructed by the welding department under the instruction of Mr. Zachary Rutledge.

Bidding will start at $100.00 and the grill will be on display in the foyer of Greene County High School from May 4th – 6th for bidding.

The winner will be announced at the end of the hair show.

Thank you for your support.

Ms. Paula Calligan, Cosmetology Instructor

Greene County Career Center

14223 US Hwy 11 South

Eutaw, Al 35462