As of April 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,298,473 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (1,422) more than last week with 19,513 deaths (134)

more than last week)

Greene County had 1,871 confirmed cases, (2) more cases than last week),

with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,578 cases with 51 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,722 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.