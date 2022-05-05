GCHS Valedictorian Whitney Spencer receives a Nissan Versa among multiple awards and scholarships

L to R: Superintendent Dr. Corey Jone, GCHS Assistant Principal Mrs. Janice Jeames Askew, GCHS Valedictorian Whitney Spencer, GCHS Principal Ms. Andrea Perry, NIVAG Ministries International, Inc. Director Mr. Gavin Lynn Stewart

Whitney Elizabeth Spencer, the 2022 Greene County High School Valedictorian, was awarded multiple academic and cash scholarship awards presented today, May 4, 2022 at the GCHS Honors Day Program, however, the most acclaimed award given Whitney was the presentation of a 2010 Nissan Versa Cobalt Blue vehicle awarded by Mr. Gavin Stewart, Director of Nivag Ministries International based in Chattanooga, TN. Please note that coverage of special awards and presentations of other GCHS graduating seniors as well as 2022 graduates of Robert Brown Middle School and Eutaw Primary School, will be covered in the Democrat’s Annual Graduation Edition.

