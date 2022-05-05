Alabama Civil Rights Freedom Museum celebrates Black History and Political Rallies around the county

Alabama Civil Rights Freedom Movement Museum in Eutaw, Alabama has been sponsoring a series of Black History and Political rallies since February leading up to the May 24th primary elections in Alabama.

Pictured above, Spiver W. Gordon, President of the Museum, presents award to Attorney Ida Tyree-Hyche Hill at Sunday’s meeting at the Knoxville Fire Department. Tyree-Hyche Hill is an attorney in Birmingham, who is a native of the north Greene County area and serves as Legal Counsel for the Town of Union.

In her talk Attorney Tyree-Hyche Hill discussed some of the voter suppression legislation enacted in Alabama and other states since the Shelby vs Holder decision in 2014, which gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Museum has been holding these programs weekly to present information on Black History and allow candidates who are running in the upcoming May primary to speak with voters. Meetings have been held in Eutaw, Union, Mantua, Springfield, Forkland, Knoxville and others are planned for other communities.

At the meeting, Spiver reminded people that Monday May 9, is the last day to register before the May 24th primary; Tuesday May 17 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot; all absentee ballots must be returned by May 23, properly signed and witnessed to be counted in the election on May24, 2022.

