Rolanda Wedgeworth, Probate Judge, officially certified the results of the May 24th Democratic and Republican primaries in Greene County. There were a total of 2,955 votes cast with 2,660 Democratic and 295 Republican votes. This was close to a 50% turnout, indicating that many people did not vote.

Many races were determined in the first round; however, several major contests statewide and locally remain to be decided in the primary runoffs set for Tuesday, June 21st. Voters will have to return to the polls for the runoff to decide these races. Applications for absentee ballots are available now through the Circuit Clerks office for those who may be out of town, in college or otherwise unable to get to the polls.

In the County Commission races, there will be a runoff in District 5, between incumbent Roshanda Summerville with 200 votes (41.06%) and Marvin Childs with 190 votes (39.01%), the other two candidates, Sharlene French and Anika Coleman Jones, split the remaining 20% of the votes.

For District 1 Commissioner, Garria Spencer was elected with 339 votes (67.39%) to Shelia Daniels with 164 votes (30.60%). Allen Turner Jr. was elected Commissioner for District 4 with 339 votes (54%) to Christopher Armstead with 196 votes (31%) and Malcom Merriweather with 93 votes (15%). Commissioners Tennyson Smith in District 2 and Corey Cockrell in District 3, had not opposition in the primaries. None of the local Greene County candidates have Republican opposition in the November General Election, unless there are write-in candidates.

There will be runoffs on June 21st. in the two Greene County School Board races which were on the ballot.

In District 1, Carol P. Zippert received 207 votes (40.74%), to 151 votes (29.72%) for Robert Davis Jr. and 150 votes (28.52%) for Fentress ‘Duke’ Means. The runoff will be between incumbent Carol P. Zippert and Robert Davis Jr.

A seasoned Greene County political observer said this is another lesson that every vote counts. Davis made it into the runoff by one vote. Every vote counts and can determine the result of an election, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

In District 2, there will also be a runoff between Brandon Merriweather with 177 votes (41.54%) and Tameka King with 140 votes (32.86%), Kashaya Cockrell with 109 votes (25.58%) trailed and was eliminated.

As reported last week, Jonathan “Joe” Benison was re-elected Sheriff, and Gregg Griggers was re-elected as District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District, including Greene, Sumter and Marengo counties. Curtis Travis carried Greene County over Ralph Howard for the State Representative, District 72 position. Travis won district-wide and will be our new state representative in the Montgomery legislature.

In the statewide races, there will be a runoff for Democratic nominee for Governor between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier. Will Boyd was chosen as the Democratic candidate for the U. S. Senate seat. On the Republican side there will be a runoff between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks for the Senate seat. Governor Kay Ivey was renominated as the Republican candidate for Governor with 65% of the party’s vote.

For the Greene County Democratic Executive Committee, in District 2, Female candidates: Mattie Strode, Linda Spencer and Sara Duncan were elected. In District 3, Female: Elzora Fluker, Tracy Hunter and Mary Dunn were elected; in District 5, Female: Daisy Ann Hutton, Barbara Collins and Barbara Amerson Hunter were elected.

For Male positions in District 1, Joe Chambers, Vernon Strode and Tony Betha were chosen by the voters; in District 3, Male : LaJeffrey Carpenter, Joe L. Powell and Antonio Pearson were elected.

