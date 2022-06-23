Eutaw City Council agrees to purchase E-911 building

Mayor Latasha Johnson presents Juneteenth proclamation to Luther ‘Nat’ Winn, Greenetrack CEO

The Eutaw City Council met for its second Tuesday regular meeting on

June 14, 2022. All council members and the mayor were present for the meeting.

The Council agreed to purchase the building on Prairie Avenue, diagonally across the street from the Eutaw City Hall, currently occupied by the E-911 emergency dispatching service. The building will be purchased for $45.000 in four payments of $11,250 over the coming year from Addigene G. Harbor, the current owner. The building will be used for additional office and meeting space for the city, when E-911 moves to its new office on Highway 43.

The Eutaw City Council voted to approve a one-time longevity bonus for retirees from the city which requires a small additional contribution from the city to the State Retirement Agency.

The City Council approved an $1,100 work order for city engineers to do the required annual safety inspection of bridges in the city limits.

The City Council approved requests from Chief of Police, Tommy Johnson for purchase of two Four-Wheeler to use for police work in case of floods, like the recent storms in Branch Heights and to search missing persons in wooded areas; and approved holding the 2nd Annual First Responders Parade on June 30, 2022.

Also approved by the Council was purchasing a new John Deere Backhoe Loader-4WD, for the approximate cost of $100,000, in the next year’s budget; approved payment of bills and claims; and authorized a contract to Pastor Construction company for less than $50,000, to repair the culvert under Springfield Avenue, rip-rap the creek bank and repair the curbing, at a site behind City Hall.

The Eutaw City Council voted to approve a proclamation honoring Juneteenth and approved celebrating the national holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. in Galveston, Texas in 1865. Mayor Johnson presented the proclamation to Luther “Nat” Winn, CEO of Greenetrack that is holding several events to honor Juneteenth.

In her remarks, Mayor Latasha Johnson said that ADEM has stopped the City of Eutaw from burning trash collected from city streets like tree limbs, old furniture, mattresses and other materials. “We do not have a city landfill to dispose of large garbage items. We have several dumpsters behind City Hall but it is expensive to get them emptied and serviced. We also do not have a dump truck to transport excess materials to a landfill. We may need to consider adding $2 or $3 as a fee, added to our water bills, to handle the trash that people take out of their houses and set on the streets.”

The Mayor said the city was considering purchasing a heavy-duty chipper to chip up tree limbs and similar waste left in the city.

Chief Tommy Johnson reported that the body of Officer Croom was driven through the city on its way from Meridian, Mississippi, where he was killed to his final resting place in his hometown of Tuscaloosa. Croom served for a short time as a member of the Eutaw Police Force. Other council members commented on road and street problems as well as burned out houses that the city needs to condemn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

