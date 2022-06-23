Low turnout decisive in runoff results

Roshonda Summerville, Robert Davis and Brandon Merriweather

In yesterday’s runoff election, only 1,567 people in Greene County voted, as compared to 2,955 in the May 24 First Primary, which was almost a 50% decline. In the runoff there were 1,348 Democrats and 219 Republican voters in the county.

In the race for County Commission, District 5, incumbent Roshonda Summerville received 201 votes (51.14%) to Marvin Childs with 192 votes (48.85%). Summerville will serve a second four-year term, since she is unopposed in the November General Election.

In the Greene County Board of Education races, in District 1, Robert Davis won with 208 (62%) votes to 127 (38%) for Dr. Carol P. Zippert, the incumbent; in District 2, Brandon Merriweather garnered 143 votes (56%) to defeat Tameka King with 113 (44%) votes. The Greene County Board of Education will have two new members, for six-year terms, after the November elections.

Commenting on his victory, Robert Davis said, “ I want to thank the voters of District 1 for placing their confidence in me. I am ready to go to work.”

In Greene County, Malika Sanders Fortier had 751 votes (59%) to 530 for Yolanda Flowers with 530 (41%) for the Democratic nomination for Governor; but statewide, Flowers won with 32,416 (55%) to 26,363 (45%) for Fortier. Flowers, who like Fortier is African-American, will challenge Kay

Ivey for the Governor’s position. This is the first time an African-American was nominated by a major party in Alabama for Governor.

Katie Britt, Republican candidate for U. S. Senate won in Greene County with 147 votes (67%) to Mo Brooks with 72 votes (33%), Britt also won the Republican nomination statewide by 252,877 (63%) to 148,420 (37%) for Mo Brooks. Britt is being challenged by Democratic nominee Will

Boyd, an African-American preacher and business owner in the November election.

In the Republican races statewide, Wes Allen was nominated over Jim Zeigler, in the Secretary of State race and will face Democratic opposition in November. Andrew Sorrell was nominated over Stan Cooke for State Auditor band has no opposition in November. In the Alabama Public Service Commission races, Jeremy Oden was nominated for Place 1 over Brent Woodall; and for Place 2, Greene County resident, Chip Beeker was nominated statewide over Robert McCollum.

In the District 23, State Senate race, Hank Sanders of Selma lost his bid to be elected to his old seat in the Alabama State Senate representing Selma-Dallas County and surrounding areas. Robert L. Stewart, a former employee of Congresswoman Terri Sewell, won with 8,245 (55.6%) to 6,585 (44.4%) for Hank Sanders.

