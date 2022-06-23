Newswire: Jan 6 hearings expose serious threat to Democracy – and it’s not over By Hamil R. Harris

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol says President Trump refused to believe that he lost the election despite election results, advisors and family members telling him the contrary.

Instead, according to testimony, Trump listened to former New York Mayor Rudolph Guliani, who on election night appeared drunk, continue to push a false narrative that the election had been stolen by operatives loyal to President Biden. At the close of the last hearing June 13, Former Attorney General William Barr had become the star witness for the committee.

In a closed-door session last year Barr said Trump became “detached from reality” and had chosen to believe unsubstantiated theories.

“I told him that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time, and it was doing a grave disservice to the country,” Barr told the nine member panel in a video that was aired by the committee. The committee also aired video from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband and Whitehouse adviser Jarad Kustner who painfully disputed Trumps claims.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss), chairman of the House committee, made it clear from the start that there was a need for the hearing.

“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug. The American people deserve answers. So I come before you this evening not as a Democrat but as an American who swore an oath to defend the Constitution,” Thompson said. “The Constitution doesn’t protect just Democrats or just Republicans. It protects all of us: ‘We the People.’ And this scheme was an attempt to undermine the will of the people. So tonight, and over the next few weeks, we’ll remind you of the reality of what happened that day.”

Rep Lynn Cheney (R-Wy), daughter of former Vice-President Cheney, has been President Trump’s leading Republican critic. In her opening comments, she said, “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. You will also hear about plots to commit seditious conspiracies on Jan. 6, a crime defined in our laws as conspiring to overthrow, put down or destroy the government of the United States.” Another significant moment during the hearing was the video of Ivanka Trump interviewed by committee members. In terms of Barr saying that he didn’t find fraud in the election, she said, “I accepted what he was saying.”

