As of June 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,325,361 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(2,404) more than last week with 19,692 deaths (16) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,904 confirmed cases, 2 more cases than last week), with 50 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,632 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,828 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

