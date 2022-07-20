Newswire: Nelson Mandela International Day – July 18 –is marked around the world

July 18, 2022 (GIN) Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, an iconic figure who fought South Africa’s apartheid regime, was a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience and an international peacemaker. And he was the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

In light of these accomplishments, the United Nations General Assembly designated July 18, his birthday, as Nelson Mandela International Day. It celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world and the ability to make an impact. In honor of his 67 years of public service, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the U.N. ask that you spend 67 minutes of your time, on his birthday, helping others.

In South Africa, celebrations start early at Mvezo, Madiba’s birthplace. Chief Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, addressed the community: “Madiba was outspoken in human rights, justice and peace. We continue to utilize his legacy as a voice for many oppressed nations around the world.” He mentioned consultations about the “last colony in Africa – Western Sahara”, as well as the case of the Palestinians, Kashmir, Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine.

This year the focus is on food security and fighting global warming. Hundreds of trees will be planted to bring this vision to life. “We’re here to reverse whatever global warming is bringing to Mother Earth,” said one local gardener.

At the United Nations, Prince Harry, accompanied by his wife Meghan, has been chosen to give the keynote address on ‘memories and legacy’ of the African leader. According to a post by the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Twitter, he will also be asking for more peacekeeping troops for South Africa.

The annual Nelson Mandela lecture held in South Africa will be delivered by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in November.

And in Chicago, Nando’s Peri Peri, a South African style restaurant, will honor the memory of former president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela with a day of giving on Mandela Day,

All Nando’s restaurants will be serving their signature meal of a quarter of a flame-grilled chicken with chips (fries) for free between 3-6pm on July 18. Guests are encouraged to donate schools supplies like pens, erasers and composition books to help children in underserved communities.

Nando’s restaurants will also donate 67 meals to local charities, as acknowledgement of Mandela’s 67 years of battling for social justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

