As of July 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,378,259 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(15,062 more than last week with 19,795 deaths (29) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,993 confirmed cases, 20 more cases than last week), with 51 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,716 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,035 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

