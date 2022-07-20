Newswire: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital honors Hank Sanders with Good Samaritan Award

A civil rights champion, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders, was presented with the Good Samaritan Award on July 10, 2022, for exemplifying the parable of the Good Samaritan by showing love and care to all, regardless of color or creed. This parable has guided the creation of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a place that treats all children no matter their race, beliefs or ability to pay.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (July 18, 2022) From the moment of its founding 60 years ago, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® has been fueled by the collective dedication of leaders, employees and supporters working toward a world in which no child dies in the dawn of life. Several outstanding supporters and partners were honored for their efforts toward this shared vision at a volunteer awards dinner on the St. Jude campus on Sunday, July 10.

“We were thrilled to honor an incredible group of supporters and partners who have generously given their time and shared their talents to advance the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re grateful for these individuals and organizations that help raise the funds needed to fuel the six-year, record $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan that expands patient care and research to help more children worldwide with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The honorees came from multiple walks of life and represented groups and individuals both new and established in their commitment to St. Jude.

A civil rights champion, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders, was presented with the Good Samaritan Award for exemplifying the parable of the Good Samaritan by showing love and care to all, regardless of color or creed. The parable is referenced in the preamble to the constitution of ALSAC and guided the creation of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a place that treats all children no matter their race, beliefs or ability to pay.

In his Sketches column in this week’s Democrat, Hank Sanders gives more information on receiving this

prestigious and meaningful award, together with his wife, Faya Rose Toure.

