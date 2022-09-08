Community seeks donations of water to fill truck for our neighbors in Jackson, MS

The Greene County Community Associates of the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) initiated a program to fill an 18-wheeler trailer truck with water to send to Jackson, Mississippi. Over 200,000 residents of the City of Jackson have faced low pressure and contaminated water for several weeks due to flooding and the decay of their infrastructure.

The BBCF Associates were able to enlist the support of the Greene County School System, the City of Eutaw, the Eutaw Police Department, the Eutaw Chamber of Commerce, local churches, and other allies, in the efforts to gather water donations.

Miriam Leftwich, Coordinator of the BBCF Greene County Community Associates, said, “We are collecting bottled water, to fill up a trailer truckload to help our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who face a devastating situation due to the failure of their water system.”

Leftwich says you can bring cases of water to the Robert H. Young Community Center (former Carver Middle School) at 720 Greensboro Avenue in Eutaw from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Thursday; and 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Fridays, through September 15, 2022.

Leftwich is coordinating the water drive with a Black radio personality in Jackson, who will help distribute the water to people in need in Jackson.

“We welcome any donations of water, from a single case to a pallet of cases of water, we want to fill the truck up, “said Leftwich.

Mayor Latasha Johnson of Eutaw said, “We are asking all citizens of Eutaw to contribute to this worthy cause, and we have made our Robert H. Young Community Center available as a collection point. We also have our staff there aiding in the collection and loading of water.”

For more information on the water drive, contact 205-496-2070 or 205-344-0739.

