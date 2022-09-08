Eutaw Elderly Village dedicates pavilion for residents

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Eutaw Elderly Village(EEV) dedicated an outdoor pavilion for the residents at the elderly housing site on Tuscaloosa Street in downtown Eutaw.

Funding for the pavilion was provided by the TS Police Support League, Inc., a charity associated with the Palace Bingo facility. The pavilion will provide an outdoor place for residents to relax, mingle, bar-b-que and meet with their friends.

The pavilion was dedicated to the late Eloise Brown, a faithful church and community worker, that the TSPS League wished to recognize and Evie J. Ebbinghouse, wife of Attorney Rick Ebbinghouse, who died of cancer early in life. Ebbinghouse worked with Alabama Legal Services and helped the Federation, PLBA-HDC and others in establishing affordable housing for low income people. EEV had previously planted and dedicated a tree to Mrs. Ebbinghouse. The tree was hit by lightning and destroyed.

In the photo from L. to R., Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson, James Otieno, EEV Board, Thelma Palmer, EEV Board Member, Emma Jackson, Sheriff Department Carrie Fulghum, EEV Manager, Miriam Leftwich EEV Board Member, Sheila Smith, President TSPS League, Inc., Attorney Rick Ebbinghouse, John Zippert, EEV President, at cutting ribbon to officially dedicate the pavilion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

