Library receives new computers from ARPA grant

Marilyn Gibson assists student to use new computers

Brandon Meriwether helps to install new comptuers at Library

By: Marilyn Gibson, Chief Librarian

Last year the James C. Poole Jr. Memorial Library was awarded an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant to purchase 14 new computers. The grant also provided Microsoft Office softwear to make the computers operational. It has taken 6 – 7 months, but they have finally arrived! I would like to personally thank newly elected School Board Member, Brandon Meriwether, for taking time out of his busy schedule to set them up and for making sure they are working properly.

Libraries are community gathering places. In addition to connecting people to information, libraries connect people to people.

They are safe havens for kids when school is not in session. Our technology can be used to prepare for entering the workforce.The computers can be used for studying for the General Educational Development Test (GED); College entrance exams, or taking Continuing Education classes to prepare for the next step in a career. We encourage older adults to come and get one-on-one training on the computer, so they can stay engaged in this digital world. Libraries are the only place in most communities with free, reliable internet access available to the public.

Public libraries also help communities cope with the unexpected. Libraries play a key role in the wake of natural disasters; people left homeless by devastating storms use library computers to complete federal forms and communicate with loved ones. Last year the James C. Poole Jr. Memorial Library was awarded an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant to purchase 14 new computers. The grant also provided Microsoft Office softwear to make the computers operational. It has taken 6 – 7 months, but they have finally arrived! I would like to personally thank newly elected School Board Member, Brandon Meriwether, for taking time out of his busy schedule to set them up and for making sure they are working properly.

Libraries are community gathering places. In addition to connecting people to information, libraries connect people to people. They are safe havens for kids when school is not in session. Our technology can be used to prepare for entering the workforce. The computers can be used for studying for the General Educational Development Test (GED); College entrance exams, or taking Continuing Education classes to prepare for the next step in a career.

We encourage older adults to come and get one-on-one training on the computer, so they can stay engaged in this digital world. Libraries are the only place in most communities with free, reliable internet access available to the public.

Public libraries also help communities cope with the unexpected. Libraries play a key role in the wake of natural disasters; people left homeless by devastating storms use library computers to complete federal forms and communicate with loved ones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

