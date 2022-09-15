In its regular monthly meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022, the Greene County Commission handled routine mostly financial matters. All commissioners except for Corey Cockrell (District 3) were present.

The Commission received a financial report from Macaroy Underwood CFO, as of August 31, 2022, the eleventh month of the fiscal year showing $7,917,333 in Citizens Trust Bank, which included $2,761,333 in the General Fund; and $5,356,078 in Merchants and Farmers Bank, with $3,126,268 in the General Fund. There is also $1,106,649 in certificates of deposit securing bonds for the county.

Underwood reported that the Commission spent $1,481,223 during the month of August for payrolls, accounts payable and other services, including $595,985 for trucks and equipment for the Highway Department funds came from the dissolution of a Bond Warrant Account, for bonds that were refinanced earlier this year.

The Commission approved a resolution to close the Bank of New York Bond Warranty Account and put the $677.68 remaining in the account in the County’s General Fund.

The County Commission approved a resolution for one bed allocation from the State Youth Service Long Term Detention Subsidy Program. They also approved: $40,589.64 for a contract with Software Maintenance for the Appraisal Section of the Revenue Department; renewal of the CIMS Contract; approval of a request from the Circuit Clerk for repairs to the Courtroom and computers; and travel for Commissioners to a meeting in Montgomery in December.

The Commission acted on some vacancies on county related boards. They approved William Morgan for the three person Greene County Water Authority Board to fill the vacancy left by the death of Levi Morrow Jr. Commission Turner appointed Kurt Turner, who is his brother, to a seat on the Greene County Industrial Development Authority, replacing the late Rev. James Carter. Decisions on other Board positions that were vacant, including Hospital Board – District 2, Library Board – District 3, and E-911 Board – District 3, were tabled until a future meeting.

The County Commissioners held an Executive Session to hear a report from the Greene County Industrial Development Authority on their efforts to attract industries and jobs to the county. The Executive Session was to allow the GCIDA to maintain confidentiality about potential projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

