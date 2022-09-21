As of September 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,512,134 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(7,954) more than last week with 20,322 deaths (83) more

than last week.

Greene County had 2,109 confirmed cases, no more cases than last week), with 51 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,922 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,336 cases with 109 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

