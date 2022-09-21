Greene County Delta Chapter sponsors Virtual Voter Registration Drive

The Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring a Virtual Registration Drive, beginning with the observation of National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to Chapter President Dr. Florence Williams, “Our Chapter wants to empower our service area and surrounding communities to register to vote. We encourage our local communities to join us in our Virtual Voter Registration Drive. We welcome all who need to register to vote to use the link below. The Voter Registration Process is straightforward and will take less than 15 minutes with a valid Alabama Driver’s License or Non-Driver’s Identification card.”

President Williams noted that if someone does not have a valid AL Driver’s License or Non-Driver’s Identification Card the Office of the Secretary of State will have Mobile ID Units in Greene and Hale Counties on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Greene County-

Forkland Town Hall, Forkland, AL,

9 am-11 am.

Hale County- Moundville Public

Library, Moundville, AL, 2 pm-4 pm.

“We encourage sharing this information with family, friends and communities. This message is also on the chapter’s facebook page” she stated.