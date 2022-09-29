As of September 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,517,904 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(5,770) more than last week with 20,395 deaths (73) more

than last week.

Greene County had 2,135 confirmed cases, 26 more cases than last week), with 52 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,950 cases with 54 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,373 cases with 109 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

