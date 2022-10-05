Grand Jury returns 28 true bills with 27 felonies and five misdemeanors

The Grand Jury of Greene County went into session on September 26, 2022 and ended the session on September 27, 2022. The Grand Jury was instructed by the Court regarding its duties and responsibilities.

The Grand Jury considered various criminal charges against various defendants and returned herewith 28 true bills, some of which were multiple counts indictments, resulting in 27 felonies and 5 misdemeanors. There were 19 cases continued, all being drug cases continued because there were no Certificates of Analysis from the Department of Forensic Sciences. There were 5 no bills returned. No further recommendations were offered.

Pursuant to Alabama Code 14-6-42, the Greene County Sheriff Office has provided the Grand Jury which documentation verifying that a Prisoner Feeding Fund has been set up and is being maintained for the purpose of feeding the prisoners in the custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The Grand Jury asked Circuit Court Judge Eddie Hardaway, Jr. to accept its report and the indictments returned and recess it subject to the Court’s call.

Indictments Returned

– James Curtis Ratliff was indicted for impersonating a Peace Officer.

– Osmar Barnard Harris was indicted for Theft of Property I.

-Donald Wade Jones was indicted for Capital Murder – Two or more persons.

-Daquavion Kyrique Brown was indicted for Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Building, Two Counts of Criminal Mischief II.

-Charles Anthony King was indicted for Possession of a Forged Instrument III.

-Quayonte Davis was indicted for Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment.

-Quinton McElroy was indicted for Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm.

-Richard Harris Moore was indicted for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

-Fredrick Douglas Williams was indicted for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

– Jondarryous Davis was indicted for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building.

-Quadri Deontae Lavender was indicted for Assault II on a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment and Attempt to Elude.

-Pierre Warren was indicted for Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief III, Assault II and Resisting Arrests.

– Christopher Gordon Tingle was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property I.

– Javoris Walker was indicted for Robbery I.

– Johnny Bolden was indicted for Robbery I.

-Orlando Atmore was indicted for Theft of Property I.

-Andrew Bell was indicted for Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

-Andrew Deon Davis was indicted for Rape II.

-Joseph Harris was indicted for Rape II, Sodomy II and Escape III.

