Eutaw City Council considers financial matters

The Eutaw City Council held its regular meeting on September 27, 2022 and considered a number of financial issues. The Council members received several financial reports, as informational materials.

The City is approaching the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year on September 30, 2022 and had reports through the end of August. The Council set a date of October 4th for a work session on the budget for next fiscal year. This session was postponed to a later date.

City Fiscal Advisor, Ralph Liverman, is working on a budget for the fiscal year, which begins October 1, 2022, and plans to review its contents and decisions on which infrastructure projects the city can undertake, based on available funds.

The Council approved the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday for February 24-26, 2023, where people will be able to buy supplies, like batteries, radios, and other items without paying sales tax on that weekend next year.

The Council approved an agreement with Regions Commercial Credit division for credit cards for staff and council members. Mayor Latasha Johnson will control this account and can place money on the cards of City employees traveling to training meetings and to purchase supplies needed by the city. Some Council members voiced concerns about the problems associated with unauthorized use of credit cards. Mayor Johnson said she would closely supervise the use of these cards but that this system would give flexibility and emergency help to staff and Council members involved in city business.

The Council approved a request from Corey Martin, City Water Operator to secure bids in advance for mechanical services, such as pump repairs, motor rebuilding and other parts and services need by the water and sewer system. “Having a list of suppliers and service providers, at an agreed upon price in advance, would allow our city to better manage resources for repairs when they are needed, instead of facing these decisions on an emergency basis,” said Martin.

Mayor Latasha Johnson reported that the City of Eutaw and the Town of Boligee had both signed the agreement to consolidate their water and sewer systems. The Cassady Engineering firm of Northport, Alabama is working on comprehensive plans for the improvement of the water and sewer systems of Eutaw and Boligee for submission to ADEM for funding under the American Recovery Act, Infrastructure Act, and the Inflation Recovery Act. The preliminary plans and cost estimates are due by the end of October and will spell out a multi-million-dollar plan for phasing in the full repair and improvement of the Eutaw/Boligee water and sewer systems.

The Greene County Water and Sewer Authority has been approved for improvements to its water and sewer system. The funds will provide for a new water well on the northern end of the county and improvements to the sewage lagoon near Greenetrack.

In other business, the Eutaw City Council:

• Approved travel and per diem for Corey Martin to attend training in utility management and technology in late October.

• Approve use of the R. H. Young Community Center for the funeral and repast for the Austin family on October 1, 2022, for a charge of $50 per hour.

•Tabled consideration of an agreement for operation and maintenance of traffic control signals and lighting in the city; and a Memorandum of Agreement with City and Greene County EMA.

• Payment of bills and claims.

