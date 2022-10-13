Greene County Deltas sponsors Annual Cancer Awareness Walk

Shown are some participants of the DST Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

The Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held its Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Eutaw. Approximately 40 participants gathered at the Robert H. Young Community Center in the rear gym area. The event began with prayers and special tributes. Bouquets of balloons were released in honor of all affected by cancer. Materials and tokens promoting Breast Cancer awareness and treatment were available to all. Healthy refreshments were also shared. The event was a project of the Physical and Mental Health Committee of the Greene County Chapter, where Courtney Mason-Hollie and Schiquetta Burrell serve as Committee Co-Chairpersons. Dr. Florence Williams is Chapter President.

